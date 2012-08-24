Follow your favourite business and investing reporters and columnists

Every Globe and Mail reporter, columnist and contributor has a page on the website that aggregates all of his or her work. These pages feature bios, contact information, RSS feeds and twitter feeds.

You can also 'like' your favourite writers on Facebook to subscribe to their stories and have them included in your news feed.

Here are links to pages for The Globe's business and investing writers, listed in alphabetical order.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff Reporters and Columnists

Michael Babad, Top Business Stories Columnist

Scott Barlow, Investment columnist and Inside the Market Writer

David Berman, Investing Reporter

James Bradshaw, Banking Reporter

Rob Carrick, Personal Finance Columnist

Shane Dingman, Real Estate Reporter

Story continues below advertisement

Christine Dobby, Telecom Reporter

Jennifer Dowty, Investment Reporter

John Heinzl, Investment Reporter and Columnist

Simon Houpt, Senior Media Writer

Brent Jang, Reporter, based in Vancouver

Jeffrey Jones, Reporter, based in Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Darcy Keith, Globe Investor Editor

Tim Kiladze, Streetwise Columnist

Susan Krashinsky Robertson, Advertising and Marketing Reporter

Jeff Lewis, Energy Reporter based in Calgary

Roma Luciw, Personal Finance Editor

Bertrand Marotte, Quebec Business Correspondent

Story continues below advertisement

Shawn McCarthy, Global Energy Reporter, based in Ottawa

Janet McFarland, Reporter

Niall McGee, Financial Services Reporter

Ian McGugan, Reporter

Barrie McKenna, Reporter and Columnist, based in Ottawa

David Parkinson, Economics Reporter and Columnist

Story continues below advertisement

Christina Pellegrini, Corporate Law Reporter

Clare O’Hara, Wealth Management Reporter

Eric Reguly, European Bureau Chief

Tim Shufelt, Investment Reporter

Sean Silcoff, Reporter, based in Ottawa

Joanna Slater, U.S. Business Reporter

Story continues below advertisement

Marina Strauss, Retailing Reporter

Nicolas Van Praet, Quebec Business Reporter

Paul Waldie, European Correspondent

Andrew Willis, Streetwise Columnist

Rachelle Younglai, Economics Reporter

Columnists and Contributors

George Athanassakos, Investment Columnist

Preet Banerjee, Personal Finance Columnist

Tim Cestnick, Tax Columnist

Miles Corak, Economy Lab Contributor

Ted Dixon, Investment Columnist

Leah Eichler, Careers Columnist

Dan Hallett, Investment Columnist

Daniel Lublin, Careers Columnist

Alexandra Macqueen, Retirement Reporter

Robert McLister, Mortgage Columnist

Ron Meisels, Investment Columnist

David Milstead, Investment Columnist

Gwyn Morgan, Columnist

Mia Pearson, Small Business Columnist

William Polushin, Economy Lab Contributor

John Reese, Investing Columnist

Dan Richards, Investment Columnist

Monica Rizk, Investment Columnist

Jeff Rubin, Business Columnist

Harvey Schachter, Careers Writer and Columnist

Robert Tattersall, Investment Columnist

Lindsay Tedds, Economy Lab Contributor

Ken Tencer, Small Business Columnist

Peter Tertzakian, Energy Columnist

Don Vialoux, Investment Columnist

Tony Wilson, Small Business Columnist

Nancy Woods, Investment Columnist

Contact our Report on Business masthead editors

Derek DeCloet, Editor

Mark Heinzl, Deputy Editor

Darcy Keith, Investment Editor

Michael Bird, Senior Editor

Roula Meditskos, Senior Editor

Claire Neary, Senior Editor

Michael Babad, Assistant Editor

Gillian Livingston, Assistant Editor

Rita Trichur, Assistant Editor

Aron Yeomanson, Assistant Editor

Sarah Efron, Small Business Editor