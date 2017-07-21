Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Ford sign is shown above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)
David Shepardson

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Ford Motor Co. will petition to avoid an immediate recall of about 2.2 million vehicles with Takata air-bag inflators that the Japanese auto supplier declared defective last week, U.S. regulators and the auto maker said Friday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Nissan Motor Co had agreed to recall 515,394 2007-2011 Versa cars after Takata declared 2.7 million vehicles to have potentially defective inflators.

A Ford spokesman said the aut omaker will file a petition requesting “to continue testing and analyzing our inflators.”

