Mark Fields, the ousted CEO of Ford Motor, did nothing wrong even if he did not do a lot right. What ended his career was being stuck in the middle of the road. Ford was neither a Tesla nor a traditional car company that steered clear of unproven technologies that might prove to be fads. It was somewhere in between, its strategy undefined.Report Typo/Error
