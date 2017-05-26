Two former chief executives of Nortel Networks Ltd. have reached deals to settle their claims against the long-defunct technology company, with John Roth receiving $19-million and Mike Zafirovski agreeing to an $8.5-million (U.S.) payout.

Mr. Roth stepped down as Nortel’s CEO in 2001, but was being paid a pension under the company’s supplementary executive-retirement plan at the time Nortel filed for bankruptcy protection in January, 2009. He filed a claim with Nortel’s Canadian division to cover the loss of his pension payments, and his $18.9-million (Canadian) claim was approved in court on Thursday.

