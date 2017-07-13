Dozens of former Sears Canada Inc. employees packed a Toronto courtroom on Thursday to hear the retailer ask for approval to kick-start the process of putting itself up for sale while it is under creditor protection.

“I’m in total shock this happened,” Zobedida Maharaj said outside court.

She said she had worked at Sears for 28 years before she was laid off at the end of March when her store was closed. The senior manager of operations and merchandise said she was initially told she would get eight weeks of severance and benefits, but was cut off on June 22 when the company secured temporary court protection from creditors. “It’s like getting slapped in the face.”

Lawyers for Sears, its lenders, retirees and former employees were before Superior Court Justice Glenn Hainey to discuss, among other issues, whether the company should be permitted to proceed with a sale.

Earlier in the day, Sears struck a deal over benefit and pension payments to retired employees. The retailer had initially asked the court for permission to immediately halt payments for pension, health and dental benefits for former employees, retirees and surviving spouses due to a severe cash crunch, but later agreed to continue payments to retirees until Sept. 30.

In separate documents filed by Sears Canada’s lawyers prior to Thursday’s hearing, its chief financial officer said it’s “crucial” to begin liquidation sales of inventory no later than July 21 and complete them by Oct. 12. Justice Hainey is expected to hear that motion on July 18.

However, many former employees said the company’s compromise on temporarily paying retiree benefits and pension compensation has them cautiously hopeful.

Pina Rupa, 58, from Vaughan, Ont., said outside the courthouse she was angry Sears paid her no severance after she worked there for nearly 40 years. “I was such a loyal employee,” Rupa said, who was laid off from the company’s head office.

Employment lawyer Susan Ursel, whose firm represents more than 17,000 non-unionized former and current employees, said it is filing motions to ask the court to reinstate benefit, severance and pension payments to the workers who were laid off.

