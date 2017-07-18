Ottawa has tapped former Telus Corp. executive Ian Scott to lead Canada’s broadcast and telecom regulator, a move that some say highlights the importance of Internet and wireless policy as the government raises concerns about competition and affordability.

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly on Tuesday officially named Mr. Scott to a five-year term term as chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. He will take over on Sept. 5, bringing an end to a period of transition at the regulator after his consumer-friendly predecessor Jean-Pierre Blais departed last month.

