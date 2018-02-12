 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canada’s TMX Group reports higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

Canada’s TMX Group reports higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto, on June 23, 2014.

Mark Blinch/REUTERS

Reuters

Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd reported on Monday a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as lower operating expenses before acquisition costs helped offset a fall in revenue.

Total revenue fell 2 per cent to $170.9-million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 due to a 9 per cent decline in revenue from the global solutions, insights and analytics segment.

Derivatives trading revenue also fell 3 per cent to $27.6-million in the period from a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

TMX is broadly seeking to expand its business outside of North America and create higher value services out of the vast amount of data it generates.

Net income attributable to shareholders nearly quadrupled to $202.3-million, or $3.63 per share, in the fourth quarter.

The net income included gains from TMX's sale of Natural Gas Exchange Inc and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc to Intercontinental Exchange Inc in a deal in October.

The company completed its acquisition of Trayport, a London-based energy trading software firm, from Intercontinental Exchange for $931-million during the quarter.

Operating expenses before acquisition costs fell 9 per cent to $87.1-million in the period.

Excluding items, TMX posted a profit of $1.22 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rob Carrick talks with Doug Hoyes, author of Straight Talk on Your Money, about whether joint accounts between a couple are really the best way to go.
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.