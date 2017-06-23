Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A SNCF employee stands on an empty TGV train platform at the Gare de l'Est railway station in Paris April 3, 2012. (CHARLES PLATIAU/Reuters)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

The French national railway company has ordered 83 train sets from Bombardier Transportation, for use by the regional commuter system that serves the Paris area.

The order by SNCF on behalf of the Paris public transport authority is valued at $968-million (U.S.).

Bombardier says each of the Regio 2N train sets has space for 1,000 passengers.

They’re scheduled to enter service at the end of 2019, primarily for Line N leaving from the Paris Montparnasse Station.

The order is part of a 2010 deal for up to 860 trains. To date, 341 of those trains have been ordered for 10 French regions.

