The parent of Tim Hortons, which has faced rising pushback from its franchisees about its tightfisted management style, held its annual meeting on Monday but didn’t give them a chance to air their grievances.

Daniel Schwartz, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which acquired Tim Hortons in late 2014, cut off the meeting when usually other such gatherings would open them up at the end to questions from the audience.

“I’m astounded,” said John James (J.J.) Hoey, a franchisee in Mississauga, Ont. and an organizer of the Great White North Franchisee Association. It was formed in March to speak for Tim Hortons restaurant owners and raise concerns about the effects of RBI’s aggressive cost cutting, saying it threatens to damage the brand’s reputation.

In an interview later, Mr. Schwartz said the company is in “constant dialogue with our restaurant owners. We’re always willing to speak with them.”

Franchisees had been looking forward to the annual meeting to express their frustrations with the new regime and give shareholders a better picture of the problems and how they affect operations. They have warned that what they call RBI’s heavy-handed efficiency efforts have resulted in poor communications with head office, declining product quality, product shortages and even safety concerns that are damaging the brand.

And they say RBI is pushing some expenses onto store owners to shore up the company’s bottom line, pinching franchisees.

Mr. Schwartz did not touch on the association’s issues during the meeting but rather reviewed the company’s performance, which has been strong, although same-store sales at restaurants open a year or more have been disappointing in the past year or so. That’s a key measure in the retail and restaurant sectors.

Still, the nine franchisees, who drove as much as three hours for the 8 am meeting at RBI’s head office in Oakville, said they were surprised and disappointed they didn’t get an opportunity to speak or ask questions.

Marc Caira, a member of the RBI board of directors and former Tim Hortons CEO before the RBI takeover, said in an interview he found it ironic that franchisees needed to come to a shareholders meeting to ask questions. “It’s an open, transparent organization where anyone can pick up the phone and ask questions.”

RBI has mapped out a strategy to launch more Tim Hortons restaurants outside of North America, including in Europe and the Philippines, where it is betting on big growth in the coming years.

RBI is following a similar strategy it took with its Burger King chain and now with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which it acquired in March. RBI, controlled by the Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, is quick to adopt its cost-cutting at its acquired targets, a proven way that 3G has been able to boost profits at its other companies, such as beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Mr. Schwartz told the meeting that 2016 was another good year for the company, which will continue to focus on customer satisfaction and franchisee profitability. “We firmly believe we have the best franchisees, partners and employees in the industry,” he told shareholders. “Together we are committed to achieving long-term value for all of our stakeholders.

He said management representatives would be available later for questions, although Mr. Hoey said he wasn’t aware of any representatives to speak to after the meeting.

In the interview, Mr. Schwartz said Tim Hortons has a great opportunity to embrace new products and technology to help it bolster the business. He said Tim Hortons restaurants had run out of some products, such as sandwich wraps, because they sold out after being promoted heavily.

But he said Tim Hortons will not recognize the franchisee association as the official voice of the restaurant owners. Instead, the company communicates with the franchisee-elected advisory board, which the association says is too close to the company. Mr. Schwartz said he encourages association representatives to run as advisory board members or observe advisory board meetings.

And he said Tim Hortons will not change its process of pricing its supplies, from coffee to cups, that the franchisees must buy from the company. The franchisees contend they are charged too much for the goods and want a say in the pricing. But Mr. Schwartz said the pricing model hasn’t changed since RBI took over.

The franchisee association said Mr. Schwartz initiated two private meetings with association representatives over the past two weeks or so, one at the head office last Thursday and one in Calgary two weeks earlier.

But Mr. Schwartz said those were merely meetings with individual restaurant owners and he doesn’t recognize the association as the franchisee representative. “We always have time to listen and get feedback and find ways to get better.

In other business, the RBI meeting rejected a call by shareholder OceanRock Investments Inc. to adopt a policy to improve gender diversity at RBI’s executive and board. RBI voted against a similar proposal last year, although the company later added a woman to its previously all-male board. However Cecilia Sicupira, who has sat on several South American boards, is also the daughter of Carlos Sicupira, co-owner of 3G, prompting observers to question her independence on the RBI board.

