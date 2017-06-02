The Canadian government has hired private military contractor Olive Group to protect its embassy in Kabul in what Montreal rival Garda World Security Corp. is denouncing as an “outrageous” decision it says will expose diplomatic staff to more danger.

Ottawa earlier this month chose Olive, a unit of Reston, Va.-based Constellis, to provide security guard services for Canada’s embassy in the Afghan capital, according to information obtained by The Globe and Mail. Garda, which came in second in the bidding, said it has launched a formal complaint about the selection.

