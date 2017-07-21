Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. (Daniel Becerril/REUTERS)
Rachit Vats

Bengaluru — Reuters

General Electric Co reported a 12 per cent drop in revenue for the second quarter, as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Net profit slumped 58 per cent to $1.34-billion, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $3.30-billion, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.

GE’s energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Revenue fell to $29.56-billion from $33.49-billion, slightly better than the $29.02-billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings fell 45 per cent to 28 cents a share, compared with estimates for 25 cents.

GE’s closely watched cash flow from operations fell 67 per cent to $3.6-billion from a year ago, reflecting the loss of contributions from the appliances division that the company sold.

But the figure was up from $400-million in the first quarter, and GE said it expects cash flow to increase during the remainder of the year.

The company affirmed its full-year forecast for cash flow, profit, revenue and operating margin.

Shares were up nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading at $26.95.

