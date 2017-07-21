General Electric Co reported a 12 per cent drop in revenue for the second quarter, as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Net profit slumped 58 per cent to $1.34-billion, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $3.30-billion, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.

GE’s energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Revenue fell to $29.56-billion from $33.49-billion, slightly better than the $29.02-billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings fell 45 per cent to 28 cents a share, compared with estimates for 25 cents.

GE’s closely watched cash flow from operations fell 67 per cent to $3.6-billion from a year ago, reflecting the loss of contributions from the appliances division that the company sold.

But the figure was up from $400-million in the first quarter, and GE said it expects cash flow to increase during the remainder of the year.

The company affirmed its full-year forecast for cash flow, profit, revenue and operating margin.

Shares were up nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading at $26.95.

Report Typo/Error