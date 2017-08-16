Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013, file photo, the logo for General Motors decorates the entrance at the site of a GM information technology center in Roswell, Ga. (David Goldman/AP Photo)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

General Motors Co. is delisting its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada effective at the end of November.

The company’s shares will still be traded in New York.

In a statement, the automotive company said there was low trading volume of its shares on the TSX.

It said the cost of maintaining the Toronto listing was “no longer justified.”

The company first filed to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2010 after former finance minister Jim Flaherty urged them to do so.

GM had accepted billions of dollars in aid from the American, Canadian and Ontario governments after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2009.

