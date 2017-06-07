Now that President Donald Trump has turned trade from a Wall Street issue to a Main Street concern, long-time economic and trade analyst Laura Dawson says Canadian industry must join government officials in fanning across U.S. communities to remind politicians of Canada’s importance on a local level.
