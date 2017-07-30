Among the farms in eastern Alberta prairie, the newly named CEO of Gibson Energy Inc. is quietly signalling that the future of Canada’s oil patch is brighter than its recent past.

Gibson is one of Canada’s largest energy infrastructure companies, with a $2.3-billion market capitalization and a portfolio that includes oil storage facilities in Hardisty, a town surrounded by wheat fields roughly halfway between Edmonton and the Saskatchewan border. These tanks help move oil from many of Alberta’s major producers into rail cars and a web of pipelines.

