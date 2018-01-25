Globe readership grows, most read in Canada

The Globe and Mail continues to be the most-read newspaper in the country, according to data released on Thursday, with a weekly combined digital and print readership of 6.5-million. That number increased 1.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Including Report on Business magazine, Globe publications reach 7.1-million Canadians.

The third quarter report from publishing-industry researcher Vividata indicated that 76 per cent of Canadians read a newspaper each week, while 76 per cent read the average issue of any magazine. Readership of both magazines and newspapers has stayed relatively constant over the past year, though print readership of newspapers has declined slightly.

Among newspaper readers, 48 per cent access articles on a mobile device – in many cases as a complement to reading on a computer or in print; 44 per cent read print only, and 18 per cent read only on a digital device (whether computer, mobile, or a combination of the two.) Magazine readers are more concentrated in print: 62 per cent read print magazines only, and only 8 per cent read on digital devices only, while the rest access a combination of print and digital sources.

The country's largest newspapers all saw growth in digital readership: The Globe and Mail's weekly readership was up 3.9 per cent to 4.1-million compared to the previous quarter; the National Post reached 2.7-million, an increase of 2.2 per cent; and the Toronto Star had a 1.1-per-cent increase in digital readership, also at 2.7-million weekly. In all cases, those gains were offset somewhat by declines in weekly print readers.

The media-measurement firm's data are based on a sample of 43,325 Canadians ages 12-and-up across 45 markets, and tracks readership of 71 magazines and 64 newspapers.