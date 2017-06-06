For more than 20 years, the North American free-trade agreement has tied the continent’s economy together. U.S. President Donald Trump promises he’ll change it dramatically – and making moves that show how he wants to do it. Rewriting NAFTA could affect huge swaths of Canada’s economy and labour market. How can Canada come out on top in negotiations? Join The Globe's National Business Correspondent Barrie McKenna as he discusses NAFTA with a panel of experts.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness