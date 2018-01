Canada's gold producer GoldCorp Inc. said on Tuesday its all-in sustaining costs are expected to fall further to $800 per ounce in 2018 from $825 per ounce in 2017.

The company's 2017 preliminary gold production of 2.6 million ounces was at the high end of its forecast range.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 5.5 per cent at $15.14 premarket, on track to hit a nine-month high when market opens.