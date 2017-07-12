Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
People walk at the top of Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, B.C. China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG) is expected to pay approximately $200-million for Grouse Mountain. (DARRYL DYCK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
People walk at the top of Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, B.C. China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG) is expected to pay approximately $200-million for Grouse Mountain. (DARRYL DYCK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain Resorts expected to be sold to Chinese investor with state ties Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Steven Chase, Andrew Willis and Gary Mason

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Vancouver’s landmark Grouse Mountain Resorts is expected to be sold as early as next week to a Shanghai-based investor, the latest in a series of Canadian commercial property acquisitions by Chinese entities.

China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG), the country’s largest privately owned investment manager, is expected to pay approximately $200-million for Grouse Mountain, which is owned by the McLaughlin family, according to sources familiar with the transaction.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Gary Mason @garymasonglobe, Steven Chase @stevenchase

Also on The Globe and Mail

China launches its first domestically built aircraft carrier (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular