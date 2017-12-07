HBC ordered to provide more documents in pricing probe

The Competition Tribunal says the Hudson's Bay Co. must provide more documents about sleep sets by Dec. 20 in an alleged deceptive pricing practices case.

The tribunal says the retailer must provide the commissioner of competition with specific documents from February 2015 onwards relating to HBC's marketing of end of line mattress and box spring sets.

The commissioner had filed a request for HBC to produce documents related to the sleep sets and other products.

However, the tribunal ruled other products fall outside the scope of the application.

HBC had argued that the commissioner is asking for irrelevant documents and imposing an unrealistic time frame.

The retailer filed a request earlier this week asking the tribunal to give it three months to produce the sought after documents.

In February, the Competition Bureau accused the department store chain of misleading consumers over sleep set prices.

HBC disputes the allegations.