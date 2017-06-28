Famed investor Warren Buffett’s interest in Home Capital Group Inc. is paying off for the troubled Canadian mortgage firm, as millions of dollars in investor deposits are now flooding back into the company.

The company gained more than $100-million in new deposits between June 20 and 27, including the company’s Oaken Financial savings products and guaranteed investment certificates. Most of the new cash came in after Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. announced on the night of June 21 that it would buy an equity stake of up to $400-million in Home Capital, becoming its largest shareholder, and would extend the firm a $2-billion credit line.

