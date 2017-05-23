Home Capital Group Inc. is hiking rates on its guaranteed investment certificates in a bid to attract depositors and replenish its cash base, weeks after the troubled lender was rattled by a surge of withdrawals.

The Toronto-based company says it had a total of $12.33-billion in GIC deposits as of Monday – an amount that has remained relatively stable in recent weeks. But that stability is threatened by a coming wave of maturities. Home Capital reported with is first-quarter results that $7.05-billion of fixed-term deposits, including GICs and institutional deposit notes, were set to mature in the 12 months following March 31. About $4.3-billion is set to mature from July to next March.

