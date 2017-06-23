Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Home Trust Co., a subsidiary of Home Capital Group Inc., stands outside the company's headquarters in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)
Home Trust Co., a subsidiary of Home Capital Group Inc., stands outside the company's headquarters in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)

Home Capital investors weigh costs of Buffett bailout Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini, Jacqueline Nelson, Andrew Willis AND James Bradshaw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Can Home Capital Group Inc. have too much of Warren Buffett?

The beleaguered mortgage firm is basking in the moment after the renowned investor’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to extend $2-billion in credit and take a hefty equity stake.

Home Capital shares, which plunged below $6 earlier this year when it looked as if the company might not survive, ended the week at $18.61 – thanks in part to the Buffett Bump.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jacqueline Nelson @j2nelson, Christina Pellegrini @chris_pelle, James Bradshaw @jembradshaw

Also on The Globe and Mail

How oil sands technology has changed in 50 years (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular