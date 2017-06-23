Can Home Capital Group Inc. have too much of Warren Buffett?
The beleaguered mortgage firm is basking in the moment after the renowned investor’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to extend $2-billion in credit and take a hefty equity stake.
Home Capital shares, which plunged below $6 earlier this year when it looked as if the company might not survive, ended the week at $18.61 – thanks in part to the Buffett Bump.Report Typo/Error
