Can Home Capital Group Inc. have too much of Warren Buffett?

The beleaguered mortgage firm is basking in the moment after the renowned investor’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to extend $2-billion in credit and take a hefty equity stake.

Home Capital shares, which plunged below $6 earlier this year when it looked as if the company might not survive, ended the week at $18.61 – thanks in part to the Buffett Bump.

