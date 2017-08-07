Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The KPMG report outlines in detail the deep internal problems that nearly led to the unravelling of Home Capital, the country’s largest provider of mortgages to borrowers who cannot qualify for them from the major banks. (Chris Helgren/REUTERS)
David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

An independent report done for Home Capital Group Inc. found that company managers were inattentive to the risks of mortgage fraud – and ignored warnings from regulators and industry partners – even as mortgage brokers were submitting loan applications with phony information to the firm.

Home Capital’s board commissioned the review, a draft copy of which was obtained by The Globe and Mail. It was performed by audit firm KPMG in early 2015 after Home Capital, in part alerted by an external whistle-blower, discovered problems in its loan portfolio. The company ultimately suspended 45 brokers who had been responsible for facilitating $960-million in loans in 2014; after their departure, the company’s loan volumes dropped.

