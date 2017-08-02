Home Capital Group Inc. lost $111-million in a second quarter spent surviving a crisis of confidence, but the troubled lender continues to show signs that its business is recovering.

After warning in May that its ability to continue as a going concern was in jeopardy, Home Capital says in new filings that it has enough liquidity and credit “to support ongoing business for the foreseeable future.”

The steep second-quarter loss is largely a result of $233.7-million in pre-tax expenses incurred while the company was on life support earlier this year. Costs included $130.6-million in upfront fees and interest on an emergency loan designed to prop up the business as it was bleeding deposits and its liquidity was drying up. The lender also paid another $7-million to settle a dispute with securities regulators and a class-action lawsuit.

As a result, Home Capital reported a punishing loss of $1.73 a share, far worse than the $1.29 a share that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted. In the same quarter a year ago, Home Capital posted a profit of $66.3-million or 99 cents a share.

These are the first quarterly financial results that Home Capital has reported since it secured an investment of up to $400-million and a $2-billion credit line from Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the firm led by revered value investor Warren Buffett. The filings cover a three-month stretch ending Jun. 30, which included the depths of Home Capital’s woes in April and May, but also a nine-day stretch of renewed confidence in the lender’s future after Mr. Buffett attached his name to the firm.

In recent weeks, Home Capital has shown signs that it is regaining its footing after suffering a rare bank run. Deposits yanked by jittery investors have been steadily returning: The company absorbed about $208-million in net new term deposits to its guaranteed investment certificates, or GICs, between July 14 and Aug. 1, and added $43-million to savings accounts.

In mid-July, the company hired Yousry Bissada, a 30-year veteran of the mortgage industry, as its new chief executive officer. He formally took over as CEO this week, as the company continues to search for a new chief financial officer.

“We want to be the first choice for depositors, borrowers and brokers in the markets we serve, and over the coming months I will be fully engaged in crafting a strategy to make that happen,” Mr. Bissada said in a news release.

The first glimpse of that strategy is beginning to take shape. The company plans to “cautiously increase lending activity,” adding new mortgage originations in step with growth in deposits and liquidity.

But Home Capital has been attracting deposits by offering substantially more generous interest rates than most of its peers, and will look to lower those rates “to more sustainable levels in the coming months.” That may put a damper on new originations.

Total loans under administration held steady year over year at $25.9-billion. And the quality of Home Capital’s loans appears to be intact, as the ratio of provisions for credit losses – or money set aside to cover soured loans – to gross uninsured loans declined slightly to 0.07 per cent.

Since the second quarter ended, Home Capital’s aggregate liquidity and credit capacity has climbed to $3.94-billion from $2.57-billion on July 14. The company sold two portfolios of mortgages for nearly $1.2-billion and $250-million, respectively. And that, in turn, allowed it to pay down the outstanding balance on the $2-billion credit facility from Berkshire, releasing Home Capital from onerous interest payments on the loan.

Yet the company’s future is still clouded by uncertainty. Canada’s banking regulator has released a proposal to tighten rules on mortgage underwriting, including introducing tougher stress tests on uninsured mortgages. If implemented, the new rules “would be expected to have a material impact on the company’s business strategy going forward,” according to company filings.

On Sept. 12, shareholders will also vote on whether to allow Berkshire to purchase the second block of its proposed equity investment at a steep discount, which would further dilute existing investors’ stakes.

The company will hold a conference call with analysts to discuss the second-quarter results on Thursday morning.

Report Typo/Error