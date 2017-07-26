Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett gestures during an interview in Omaha, Nebraska in this file photo. (Nati Harnik/AP)
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett gestures during an interview in Omaha, Nebraska in this file photo. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Home Capital repays $2-billion line of credit from Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Home Capital Group, the Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender that was on the verge of collapse earlier this year, says it has repaid a $2-billion line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.

The company was given the financial lifeline last month by Berkshire Hathaway, which is headed by Warren Buffett, as it was trying to regain investor confidence following a run on deposits from customers.

When it provided the line of credit, Berkshire Hathaway also bought a $400-million stake in Home Capital.

Home Capital says proceeds from asset sales helped it repay the line of credit, bringing down the amount of interest expenses it faces as it continues to strengthen its liquidity position.

The lender, which provides mortgages to borrowers who don’t qualify for a loan from the big banks, faced allegations earlier this year from Ontario’s securities regulator that it misled investors in its handling of a scandal involving falsified loan applications.

It has since settled that case and a separate class-action lawsuit filed by investors.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

'We live in a blessed time for home ownership,' CEO Royal LePage (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular