Home Capital Group Inc. is warning that its ability to originate new home loans will be “constrained” for the rest of this year, although the lender expects renewal rates on its mortgages to hold steady.

Over the past two weeks, the troubled Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender has kept its diminished deposit base relatively stable, and continues to issue assurances that it has enough cash and credit to keep its doors open for the foreseeable future.

