By agreeing to settle a regulatory action with securities regulators and a class-action lawsuit, Home Capital Group Inc. has relieved a major headache, but investors are still looking for more tangible signs of a turnaround.
The pair of settlements announced late Wednesday will see Home Capital and three former senior executives pay a total of $12-million in penalties to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). The company will also take responsibility for misleading disclosures about fraudulent mortgage underwriting practices uncovered more than two years ago.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @jembradshaw, @niallcmcgee
- Home Capital Group Inc$13.74+1.61(+13.27%)
- Updated June 15 1:33 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.