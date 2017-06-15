By agreeing to settle a regulatory action with securities regulators and a class action lawsuit, Home Capital Group Inc. has relieved a major headache, but investors are still looking for more tangible signs of a turnaround.
The pair of settlements announced late Wednesday will see Home Capital and three former senior executives pay a total of $12-million in penalties to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). The company will also take responsibility for misleading disclosures about fraudulent mortgage underwriting practices uncovered more than two years ago.Report Typo/Error
