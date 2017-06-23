Short seller Marc Cohodes, Home Capital Group’s chief foil, says he is not closing out his short position in the stock and is prepared to combat the new narrative that renowned investor Warren Buffett has saved the beleaguered lender.

“They say Warren Buffett this, Warren Buffett that,” Mr. Cohodes said Thursday as Home Capital shares leapt on the news that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to invest up to $400-million in equity and provide a $2-billion loan to replace more expensive financing. “In the press release, they say it’s subject to [Toronto Stock Exchange] approval based on the exchange’s financial hardship provisions.”

