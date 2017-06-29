Home Capital Group Inc. is tallying up the financial toll that months of grappling with investor concerns and a run on its deposits have had on the company even as there are signs of renewed confidence from customers.

The alternative mortgage lender said Thursday that that elevated expenses of $233-million before tax would reduce its operating results for the second quarter of the year, which the company plans to release in August.

The bulk of the costs stem from the onerous $2-billion emergency line of credit that Home Capital secured in late April through a deal led by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. Home Capital agreed to pay 10-per-cent interest on the drawn portion of the credit line and 2.5-per-cent interest on unused balances, as well as an up-front, non-refundable fee of $100-million to secure the loan.

Home Capital said that this lifeline resulted in $210-million in increased costs in the quarter.

“The serious liquidity event that occurred late in April required the company to take quick and dramatic steps, liquidating assets and arranging a rescue financing facility,” said Robert Blowes, interim chief financial officer, in a statement.

The company also said that $8-million in costs would be recorded due to its settlements reached with both a key regulator and in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this year against the lender. These costs are what the company expects to absorb after getting some money back from insurance.

The Ontario Securities Commission levelled allegations that Home Capital broke disclosure rules by failing to quickly reveal to investors problems of fraud it had discovered in its mortgage business. Three former high-level executives were named in the case. Home Capital agreed to settle its disputes with the OSC in June.

As Home Capital accounts for these past troubles, the company also said that investor deposits have surged in the days since famed investor Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway pledged to support the struggling mortgage lender. A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway said it would take an equity stake of up to $400-million as well as support a new $2-billion credit line.

The initial $153-million equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway, which will give the company a 20 per cent stake in the business and secure its position as the largest shareholder, did not go to a shareholder vote. That required Home Capital’s leaders to secure approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company also said Thursday that it had received conditional listing approval from the TSX and the transaction can now proceed, pending some other closing conditions.

Home Capital’s Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) deposit intake climbed after Mr. Buffett’s involvement was announced late on June 21. Average daily GIC deposits flowing into Home Capital for the week ended June 16 were $25-million. One June 26, the company recorded $70-million in deposits inflows.

Before concerns about Home Capital’s business model and stability emerged earlier this year, the company had a reputation for offering better-than-average interest rates for both GICs and high-interest savings accounts through its various brands: Home Trust, Home Bank and Oaken Financial. In the past few months that company has fought to keep that status by offering even more compelling interest rates – at times were more than double what Canadian banks were offering. Now, with the backing of the Oracle of Omaha, some investment industry professionals have said they would once again recommend Home Capital products to their clients.

“We have been encouraged by the increasing strength of our deposit inflows, particularly since the recent announcement of the equity investment and new credit facility provided by Berkshire Hathaway. We believe that the improvement in deposit taking indicates a significant increase in depositor confidence in the company,” said company director Alan Hibben, in a statement.

Home Capital will hold its annual general meeting in Toronto on Thursday.

With files from Clare O’Hara

Report Typo/Error