Signage is displayed outside the Home Capital Group Inc. headquarters office in Toronto, Ontario in this file photo. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)
Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

A Toronto-based investment management firm has increased its share ownership in Home Capital Group Inc., not long after Warren Buffett offered a financial lifeline to the alternative mortgage lender.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc., which was already one of Home Capital’s largest investors, recently acquired just over two million shares to bring its total holdings to a little over 14.2-million shares, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

