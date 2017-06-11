Home Trust Co., the main operating subsidiary of troubled alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc., is beefing up its anti-money-laundering controls under orders from Canada’s banking regulator.

Toronto-based Home Trust, which offers mortgages, credit cards and deposit products to thousands of customers across the country, was put under heightened scrutiny by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions starting in late June, 2015, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person is not authorized to speak to the media.

Report Typo/Error