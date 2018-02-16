Billions of new connected devices will come online in the next decade. They’ll need to transmit significantly more data and do so reliably. But today’s wireless networks are not up to the task.

Canadian LTE (4G) networks already support fast downloads and easy streaming of content. But standard speeds and bandwidth capacity need to be much higher, while latency – the time it takes to send a signal from one point to the next – must be virtually nonexistent.

To help make this possible, 5G technology will use new frequencies of spectrum, the radio waves that are used to carry cellular signals.

WIRELESS SPECTRUM Frequency 3KHz 300MHz 30GHz 300GHz 1mm 1m 1cm 100km Wavelength New higher frequencies of spectrum under consideration for 5G Bands used for current Canadian cell networks WIRELESS SPECTRUM Frequency 3KHz 300MHz 30GHz 300GHz 1mm 1m 1cm 100km Wavelength New higher frequencies of spectrum under consideration for 5G Bands used for current Canadian cell networks New higher frequencies of spectrum under consideration for 5G Bands used for current Canadian cell networks WIRELESS SPECTRUM Frequency 3KHz 300MHz 30GHz 300GHz 1m 1cm 1mm 100km Wavelength

Current networks use low- and medium-band spectrum, with wavelengths in the range of up to half a metre. Low-band radio waves can travel long distances and penetrate buildings, making them highly prized by carriers looking to offer reliable coverage.

LOW-BAND RADIO WAVE 1 metre LOW-BAND RADIO WAVE 1 metre LOW-BAND RADIO WAVE 1 metre

But low-band spectrum can’t carry as much data as higher-frequency waves. That’s why 5G networks will also use so-called millimetre-wave spectrum, which has wavelengths so small they are measured in millimetres.

MILLIMETRE RADIO WAVE 1 metre MILLIMETRE RADIO WAVE 1 metre MILLIMETRE RADIO WAVE 1 metre

These radio waves can carry huge amounts of data but don’t travel far, which means network builders need to place many small cells close together to use this spectrum.

To make the best use of different types of spectrum, networks will include a mix of traditional cell-phone towers and antennas on rooftops (carrying signals over long distances), plus a web of small cells at lower heights (supporting huge bandwidth use over shorter distances).

That combination of wireless infrastructure, along with advances in radio technology, will help carriers reduce latency and support billions of devices using more data than ever.

