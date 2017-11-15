How blockchain is changing the financial landscape

Christine Duhaime is a financial-crime lawyer in Toronto and founder of the Digital Finance Institute, a fintech think tank. In this video, she discusses the uptake of blockchain in the financial services industry and how Canada's move to overregulate fintech with the world's first law governing digital currencies ended up driving away hundreds of millions of investment dollars to Europe.
