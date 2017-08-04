Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mike Van Ham, president of Sylvis Environmental Services in New Westminster, B.C., right, meets with company staff members at his home in Burnaby, British Columbia. (Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail)
Mike Van Ham, president of Sylvis Environmental Services in New Westminster, B.C., right, meets with company staff members at his home in Burnaby, British Columbia. (Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail)

How companies can help employees unplug while on vacation Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Josh O’Kane

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

For all the emphasis Sylvis Environmental Services puts on work-life balance, the smartphone era first proved a formidable foe. Some of its 30 staff embraced being plugged in all the time. Others vehemently wanted to leave work behind when they clocked out.

After wrestling with how this might affect the New Westminster, B.C.-based residuals-management firm’s vacation policy, president Mike Van Ham decided not to fight either faction. If checking e-mail every day gave an employee peace of mind, that’s fine; if they’d rather hike the Andes for three weeks and leave their phone at home, the company would help them plan a way to disappear peacefully.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Josh O’Kane on Twitter: @joshokane

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: What's the best interest rate I can get for my savings? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular