Insulin is one of the primary hormones involved in blood glucose regulation. When not working correctly it can lead to diabetes or obesity.
1
People with type 1 diabetes
have a total lack of insulin.
Without insulin, cells cannot
absorb glucose, which they
need to produce energy. They
can suffer from dangerously
low blood glucose.
LOW
BLOOD
GLUCOSE
Glycogen released
by alpha cells
of pancreas
Raises
blood sugar
LIVER
glucose*
glycogen*
PANCREAS
Insulin
released by
beta cells
of pancreas
Tissues
take up
glucose
from blood
Lowers
blood
sugar
People with type 2 diabetes
cannot use insulin effectively.
They tend to have high levels of
blood glucose, which causes
damage to blood vessels and a
host of complications.
2
HIGH
BLOOD
GLUCOSE
*Insulin stimulates the liver to remove glucose from the blood and stores it as glycogen.
Glycogen stimulates the conversion of stored
glycogen in the liver into glucose.
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: THE SCIENTIST
