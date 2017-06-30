Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Insulin is one of the primary hormones involved in blood glucose  regulation.  When not working correctly it can lead to diabetes or obesity.

People with type 1 diabetes

have a total lack of insulin.

Without insulin, cells cannot

absorb glucose, which they

need to produce energy. They

can suffer from dangerously

low blood glucose.

LOW

BLOOD

GLUCOSE

Glycogen released

by alpha cells

of pancreas

Raises

blood sugar

LIVER

glucose*

glycogen*

PANCREAS

Insulin

released by

beta cells

of pancreas

Tissues

take up

glucose

from blood

Lowers

blood

sugar

People with type 2 diabetes

cannot use insulin effectively.

They tend to have high levels of

blood glucose, which causes

damage to blood vessels and a

host of complications.

HIGH

BLOOD

GLUCOSE

 

*Insulin stimulates the liver to remove glucose from the blood and stores it as glycogen.

Glycogen stimulates the conversion of stored

glycogen in the liver into glucose.

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: THE SCIENTIST

