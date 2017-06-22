Legendary value investor Warren Buffett’s interest in rescuing Home Capital Group Inc. was piqued by an e-mail from 82-year-old Don Johnson, a Canadian banker who sends his thoughts to the investing guru now and then.
"This one wasn't long, but it was to the point and that got my interest," Mr. Buffett, a fellow octogenarian at 86, told The Globe and Mail by telephone from his office in Omaha, Neb.
