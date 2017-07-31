Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
HSBC Holdings PLC bank branch in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
HSBC Holdings PLC bank branch in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

Commercial banking boosts profit for HSBC Add to ...

Subscribers Only

James Bradshaw - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Profits bounced back at HSBC Bank Canada in the second quarter, climbing 39 per cent from a year earlier as the oil and gas sector continues to recover from a rough patch.

Stronger results were driven mostly by improved returns in commercial banking, which produces about 70 per cent of Canadian profits. After setting aside substantial sums to cover loan losses last year, the bank recovered $46-million set aside to cover bad loans in the second quarter as conditions improved in the energy and construction industries.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Is it okay to bring a cheap bottle of wine to a dinner party? (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • HSBC Holdings PLC
    $50.09
    +1.19
    (+2.43%)
  • Updated July 31 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular