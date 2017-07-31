Profits bounced back at HSBC Bank Canada in the second quarter, climbing 39 per cent from a year earlier as the oil and gas sector continues to recover from a rough patch.

Stronger results were driven mostly by improved returns in commercial banking, which produces about 70 per cent of Canadian profits. After setting aside substantial sums to cover loan losses last year, the bank recovered $46-million set aside to cover bad loans in the second quarter as conditions improved in the energy and construction industries.

