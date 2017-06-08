Hudson’s Bay Co. is cutting 2,000 jobs in its core North American retail business, or 4 per cent of its workforce in that market, as its quarterly losses mounted amid falling sales in a tough retail climate.

The department store retailer, which owns Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue, said late Thursday its first-quarter loss grew to $221-million or $1.21 a share from $97-million or 53 cents a share a year earlier. Its retail sales slipped to $3.2-billion from $3.3-billion.

The Toronto-based retailer late Thursday unveiled a transformation plan to streamline operations, increase efficiencies and get more economies of scale from the operations, it said. It anticipates to realize more than $350-million in annual savings when the plan is fully in effect by the end of fiscal 2018.

“Our team is taking the right steps to optimize our North American business and create efficiencies by leveraging the scale of our company,” Richard Baker, executive chairman of HBC, said in a statement. “At this critical moment of change in the retail industry, I believe in the future of our all-channel model and we are adapting to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

