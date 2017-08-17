Hudson’s Bay Co on Thursday named Edward Record as its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 28.

Record comes to Hudson’s Bay from J.C. Penney Co Inc , where he has been CFO for more than three years.

During his tenure, Record helped improve Penney’s capital structure, reduce its debt leverage and improve its credit rating, Hudson’s Bay said.

Record succeeds Paul Beesley, who, the company had previously said, is leaving.

