Hudson’s Bay posts wider-than-forecast loss as sales fall

Canadian department store Hudson's Bay Co on Wednesday reported a wider-than expected quarterly loss as retail sales fell.

The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer reported net loss that widened to $243-million, or $1.33, in the quarter ended Oct. 28, from $125-million, or 69 cents, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net loss of $138.2-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.