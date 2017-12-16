Hunter Harrison, former head of both major Canadian railways, has died

Legendary railroader Hunter Harrison is dead.

Mr. Harrison, who is credited with turning around three major North American railways, died on Saturday in Florida due to complications from an undisclosed illness, CSX Corp. said in a statement.

"Hunter was a larger-than-life figure who brought his remarkable passion, experience and energy in railroading to CSX," CSX said.

Health troubles forced Mr. Harrison, 73, out of his chief executive officer post at Jacksonville-based CSX on Thursday. He had a history of health troubles, dating back to his days at Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Mr. Harrison's successor and protege at CP, Keith Creel, said he has lost a "friend and a mentor."

"I spent most of the last 25 years working closely with Hunter. Over that time, he taught me how to railroad but more than that, he taught me how to be a leader," Mr. Creel said in a statement. "Professionally, Hunter was unmatched in this industry. He will go down as the best railroader ever, plain and simple. What he has done at multiple railroads and for our industry the last 50-plus years is incredible, which includes bringing CP back to its rightful place among leaders in the Class 1 space in what some have called the greatest corporate turnaround in history."

"Hunter was a giant of the railway industry for decades and a transformative figure at CN," said Luc Jobin, CN's chief executive officer.

The brash, Memphis-born Mr. Harrison began his railroading life oiling rail cars for the St. Louis-San Francisco railway in the early 1960s.

He led Illinois Central from 1993 to 1998, when the company was bought by CN. At the Montreal-based comapny he rose to the top job before retiring in 2009 to breed show-jumping horses and spend more time with his wife, Jeannie.

The retirement didn't last. At the urging of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital, he came out of retirement to take the top job at Calgary-based CP after Mr. Ackman won a battle for control of the boardroom.

"He was the greatest railroader ever," Mr. Ackman said by phone. "And he was a tremendous human being in terms of charisma, character, sense of humour. It's a big loss."

"You just sat back and watched him make magic happen," Mr. Ackman said. "He commanded enormous respect from his team. You just knew whatever he said became law."

Mr. Harrison led CP from 2012 until January of this year, when he shocked the railway world by quitting, age 72, to seek the CEO job at CSX with the backing of investor Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge hedge fund.

It was a script that echoed his move on CP, but this time no battle for the boardroom was required. CSX investors, who saw their shares soar by 35 per cent on news of his intentions, threw their support behind him and he was named CSX's head in March.

At each railway he led, he had a record of boosting returns on investment, cutting costs and making investors wealthy.

Anthony Hatch, a railway consultant in New York who first met Mr. Harrison in 1990, said Mr. Harrison was one of the industry's revolutionaries – skilled at squeezing efficiencies out of a network of tracks, yards and customers that spanned thousands of kilometres.

While operations were his forte, dealing politely with politicians, customers and labour was not. That meant he had little inclination to explain how the changes he enacted would benefit shippers.

The U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board, recently launched an investigation of complaints made by CSX customers and industry groups. They say Mr. Harrison's yard closures, layoffs and operational changes have led to poor service that is harming their businesses.

Mr. Hatch has seen it before at the other railways transformed by Mr. Harrison, whose changes create an efficient network that other, more customer-focused leaders can make the most of. That, he says, is what happened after Mr. Harrison left CN, and what is underway at CP.

"It wasn't that he was on purpose trying to annoy his customers," Mr. Hatch said. He would tell them, "change is hard. It's going to be better for you in the long run, but in the short run you may need to change the way you distribute goods, and start working seven days a week instead of five. You need to change as much as we need to change.' "

"He upset a lot of people, there's no doubt," Mr. Hatch said. "As he said, change is hard. And he doesn't brook any BS. But he was a straight shooter."