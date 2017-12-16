Hunter Harrison, former head of both major Canadian railways, has died

Hunter Harrison, the former head of both major Canadian railways and current president and CEO of CSX Corp. has died.
Harrison, 73, died "due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent illness," U.S. railway CSX Corp. said in a statement on Saturday, adding that he would be succeeded for now by acting CEO Jim Foote.
Mr. Harrison quit as CEO of CP in January to become CEO of CSX Corp.
Mr. Harrison underwent heart surgery in 1998 when he was operating chief at Canadian National Railway Co. In 2015, health complications that followed leg surgery forced him to take a break from his CEO duties at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
Lately, he has been working at home regularly and uses an oxygen tank to aid his breathing.
He told The Globe and Mail in late October he had no plans to step aside. "Am I leaving? No, I'm not planning on it," he said.
Mr. Harrison is widely credited with turning around three major North American railways – Illinois Central, CN and CP. He calls his operating model precision-scheduled railroading, which aims to maximize asset usage by running fewer, longer trains on a schedule.
With files from Eric Atkins
