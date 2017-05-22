Canada’s biggest banks will start rolling out their second-quarter financial results this week, and investors are counting on executives to provide answers to a burning question: Is the country’s mortgage market okay?

Since Home Capital Group Inc. experienced a run on its deposits last month – sending the alternative mortgage lender’s share price sliding 65 per cent in a single day – observers have been concerned about the potential knock-on effects. Adding to the urgency is the fact that Home Capital’s challenges have arisen at a time when regulators are busy introducing measures to cool the real estate market, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area.

