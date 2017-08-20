A small Canadian medical-marijuana company that generates some revenue from the United Sates is slated to go public on Monday amid growing concerns over the legal risks of growing and selling pot in that country, where marijuana is illegal under federal law.

Based in Vaughan, Ont., CannTrust Holdings Inc. will list its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), a small marketplace that competes for listings with the bigger and more well-known Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

