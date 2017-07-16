Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bombardier Inc. has started building its new Global 7000 luxury jet for initial customers, capitalizing on new factory systems to speed up manufacturing as it tries to get the plane certified and into service by the end of 2018. (Bombardier)
Bombardier Inc. has started building its new Global 7000 luxury jet for initial customers, capitalizing on new factory systems to speed up manufacturing as it tries to get the plane certified and into service by the end of 2018.

The Canadian plane maker, which received $372.5-million in federal aid earlier this year – earmarked largely for the new Global jet – said it is running four Global 7000 planes through final assembly in Toronto. At the same time, three Global 7000 jets are in flight testing, with two others expected to join them shortly.

