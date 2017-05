Farmers’ debts rose by 7 per cent last year to a record $96-billion, but producers made more money than ever, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Rising incomes mean the Canadian agriculture sector is well-positioned to pay down its debts, said J.P. Gervais, chief economist at lender Farm Credit Canada, who noted farmers have enjoyed several years of rising sales and land values as well as low interest rates and dollar values.

Report Typo/Error